[VIDEO] ‘Away’ Trailer: Hilary Swank Space Drama on Netflix

It can be tough to hold a family together these days… especially when one of you is a few million miles away.

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming drama series Away, debuting Friday, Sept. 4 on the streamer and starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank as American astronaut Emma Green, who’s the commander of NASA’s first mission to Mars. In the trailer, we see Emma say goodbye to her engineer husband Matt (The Good Wife‘s Josh Charles) and teen daughter Lex (Talitha Bateman) before blasting off into space along with her international crew. (“It’s only three years,” she tells Matt with a laugh.)

But the ride to Mars gets a little bumpy: Matt suddenly loses consciousness and ends up bed-ridden in the hospital, and Emma’s fellow astronauts have plenty of problems of their own. (“You think you’re the only one haunted by the sacrifices you made to get here?” one colleague pointedly asks her.) Plus, Emma stumbles during a shuttle mishap — “Houston, we have a situation,” someone reports back — and loses the faith of her crew. When she asks Russian cosmonaut Misha (Homeland‘s Mark Ivanir) to trust her, he informs her: “Trust must be earned, commander.”

Jason Katims, of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood fame, is an executive producer, with Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serving as showrunner. The series is “a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Away