[VIDEO] ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Ends: Revisit Cast at First Comic-Con in 2013

RELATED STORIES

As Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. draws ever closer to its very end, let’s take a few minutes to flash back to the very beginning — as in, the cast’s first trip to San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the ABC series’ premiere.

In the video Q&A above, moderated by TVLine alum Megan Masters, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Brett Dalton, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge shared their first hints about the live-action Marvel series, which was in a small way spun off of The Avengers (in which Gregg’s Agent Phil Coulson was slain by Loki).

Forecasting fan reaction to the series, Henstridge said, “It’s hard to get a gauge of what it will be like, until we heard the crowd and heard the screams” at the pilot’s Comic-Con screening. “Nothing can prepare you for that.”

Gregg goes on to say that given how slick and effects-heavy the pilot was, he expected Coulson & Co. to be “stuck on an elevator” in Episode 2, to save money. Instead, he said, the script for the follow-up episode promised even “bigger, wilder” action.

We then invited each cast member to describe the character played by the co-star to their right. Who was hailed as a “certified ninja”? Who was summed up as “young and cute and very talkative”? And which agent wields cheekbones so sharp, they’re rumored to have killed several people?

Perhaps the cutest moment, though, comes at the 4:45 mark, where De Caestecker explains the “FitzSimmons” dynamic, and how “they kind of complete each other in a lot of ways” — weighty words given all that they have been through over seven years, and how the final season has kept them apart. At least, thus far.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s two-hour series finale airs Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 9/8c on ABC.