USDA Proposes Blockchain Ledger for Organic Product Supply Chain By Cointelegraph

USDA Proposes Blockchain Ledger for Organic Product Supply Chain
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed amending its rules on organic products to include implementing blockchain technology to trace its supply chain.
According to an Aug. 5 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), the agency said it expects electronic tracking systems, including digital ledger technology (DLT), will play an “essential role” in the traceability of its supply chain of organic products.
