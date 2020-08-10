Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat:
US announces it will reallocate the 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz spectrum reserved for military use for consumer 5G instead, slated to be up for auction in December 2021 — Over the past three years, engineers and carriers across the world have largely agreed that 3.5GHz-adjacent radio spectrum …
US announces it will reallocate the 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz spectrum reserved for military use for consumer 5G instead, slated to be up for auction in December 2021 (Jeremy Horwitz/VentureBeat)
Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat: