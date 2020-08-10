Home Technology US announces it will reallocate the 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz spectrum reserved for...

US announces it will reallocate the 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz spectrum reserved for military use for consumer 5G instead, slated to be up for auction in December 2021

Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat:

US announces it will reallocate the 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz spectrum reserved for military use for consumer 5G instead, slated to be up for auction in December 2021  —  Over the past three years, engineers and carriers across the world have largely agreed that 3.5GHz-adjacent radio spectrum …

