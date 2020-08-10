Unlock your door in new ways with $50 off the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch

The Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch is one of the best smart locks on the market, and thanks to Amazon’s latest sale, it’s one of the most affordable as well. Today you can save $50 off the usual cost of the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch and score one for $199.99 while supplies last. This deal marks the lowest price this smart lock has ever reached, and it likely won’t last for long.

$50 Savings Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch

Eufy’s Smart Lock can unlock your front door in four different ways: with your phone, with your fingerprint, with your key, or with the electronic keypad. Today’s deal saves you $50 off its usual cost. $199.99 $249.99 $50 off

With Eufy’s Smart Lock Touch, you’ll never have to worry about losing your key again. That’s because this lock allows you to unlock your door in four different ways. Along with the traditional method of using a key, you’ll also be able to unlock your door using the Eufy Security App on your phone or by pressing in your unlock code on the electronic keypad. However, the easiest way is with its built-in fingerproint scanner. Just touch the scanner with your finger to unlock and gain entry to your home in just a second.

The Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch features a built-in sensor that can detect when your door is closed and lock it automatically. That way you never have to wonder whether you remembered to lock it yourself or not. Plus, with its IP65 weatherproof rating, this lock can withstand storms and various temperatures from -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member, you can score a free 30-day trial to have your order shipped for free with two-day shipping and no order minimum restriction. Prime also gives members access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

