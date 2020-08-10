Uber CEO defends treating gig workers as contractors, suggesting gig economy companies should be required to establish funds that give workers cash for benefits (Dara Khosrowshahi/New York Times)

Dara Khosrowshahi / New York Times:
Uber CEO defends treating gig workers as contractors, suggesting gig economy companies should be required to establish funds that give workers cash for benefits — Gig workers want both flexibility and benefits — we support laws that could make that possible. — Mr. Khosrowshahi is the chief executive officer of Uber.
