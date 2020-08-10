U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.30% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.30%

.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.30% to hit a new 3-months high, while the index climbed 0.27%, and the index declined 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 5.52% or 9.39 points to trade at 179.41 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 5.26% or 7.10 points to end at 142.02 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 5.09% or 2.17 points to 44.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.99% or 4.23 points to trade at 208.25 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 0.88% or 1.14 points to end at 128.79 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.38% or 0.57 points to 148.03.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were MGM Resorts International (NYSE:) which rose 13.77% to 21.65, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 10.00% to settle at 57.31 and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which gained 9.96% to close at 81.48.

The worst performers were MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.02% to 482.67 in late trade, Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.40% to settle at 99.34 and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.87% to 65.90 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 389.22% to 22.70, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.88% to settle at 21.32 and Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 37.04% to close at 4.07.

The worst performers were Alliance MMA Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 46.13% to 3.100 in late trade, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 33.16% to settle at 104.41 and Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.07% to 14.69 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2202 to 858 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1704 rose and 1078 declined, while 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 389.22% or 18.06 to 22.70. Shares in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 50.88% or 7.19 to 21.32.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.36% to 22.13 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for October delivery was up 0.51% or 10.30 to $2028.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.84% or 0.76 to hit $41.98 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.04% or 0.02 to trade at $44.94 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1741, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 105.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.595.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR