U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.30% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.30% to hit a new 3-months high, while the index climbed 0.27%, and the index declined 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 5.52% or 9.39 points to trade at 179.41 at the close. Meanwhile, Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) added 5.26% or 7.10 points to end at 142.02 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 5.09% or 2.17 points to 44.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.99% or 4.23 points to trade at 208.25 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 0.88% or 1.14 points to end at 128.79 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.38% or 0.57 points to 148.03.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were MGM Resorts International (NYSE:) which rose 13.77% to 21.65, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 10.00% to settle at 57.31 and Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which gained 9.96% to close at 81.48.

The worst performers were MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.02% to 482.67 in late trade, Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.40% to settle at 99.34 and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.87% to 65.90 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 389.22% to 22.70, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 50.88% to settle at 21.32 and Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 37.04% to close at 4.07.

The worst performers were Alliance MMA Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 46.13% to 3.100 in late trade, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 33.16% to settle at 104.41 and Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.07% to 14.69 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2202 to 858 and 63 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1704 rose and 1078 declined, while 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 389.22% or 18.06 to 22.70. Shares in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 50.88% or 7.19 to 21.32.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 0.36% to 22.13 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for October delivery was up 0.51% or 10.30 to $2028.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.84% or 0.76 to hit $41.98 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 0.04% or 0.02 to trade at $44.94 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1741, while USD/JPY fell 0.01% to 105.94.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.595.