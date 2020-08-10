Twitter Reacts To ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Premiere

Sunday night was the premiere of Lifetime’s Surviving Jeffrey Epstein premiere.

The four-hour, four-part documentary investigates the late billionaire New York financier who allegedly used his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory behavior with young girls.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He was denied bail ahead of his trial but died while in jail, of an apparent suicide.

Last month, his ex-girlfriend and longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested on charges relating to Epstein’s alleged pedophile ring. She, too, has been denied bail, and her trial is not set to being until July 2021. Friends of Maxwell fear she will be murdered behind bars before she can testify.

The first two episodes aired last night and will continue tonight (August 10th.”

Unlike the Surviving R. Kelly series, the Epstein series does not seem to have garnered as much interest from the mainstream media.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the show: