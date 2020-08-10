TSR Updatez: Students & Faculty Members Test Positive For COVID-19 At Georgia High School That Went Viral For Crowded Hallway

According to reports, 9 people have tested positive for #COVID19 at the Georgia high school that went viral, after photo showed students crowded in a hallway, according to ABC News..

“North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona said in a letter to parents on Saturday that at least six students and three faculty members who were in school for “at least some time” last week have since contracted COVID-19, according to a copy obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution.”

The school is now working with the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) to implement “safety precautions and response plans.”

Last week, students posted the photo showing the overcrowded hallway and were initially suspended. The suspension was ultimately lifted, after the photo went viral.

According to TMZ, Georgia’s North Paulding High School suspended Hannah Waters for five days after she posted a photo of a crowded hallway in her school. In the caption, Hannah expresses that only 10% of the students were wearing masks.

“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed,” she said. “This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate.”

After news of Hannah being penalized started getting national attention, the school has decided to lift the suspension, and she took to Twitter thanking everyone for their support.

“This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension. To everyone supporting me, I can’t thank you enough. If I’m not responding it’s because my life has been somewhat crazy the past few days. Once again thank you.

