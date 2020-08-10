TSR Prayers Up: Social Media Shows Support For Azealia Banks After Cryptic Messages

Saturday night, Azealia Banks took to social media and posted cryptic messages about suicide. In a series of posts that also carried over to Sunday, she wrote:

“Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth,” she stated.

After expressing that though she was on social media being vulnerable, she stated she was “not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy.” The artist also wrote, “My soul is tired,”

Supporters took to social media to show their support. One person wrote, “Please take Black women’s mental health seriously please azealia has been expressing immense grief over the y4ears and you guys take it as joke’s ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote, “regardless of your opinons about azealia banks it’s clear that she’s not in the right state of mind to say stuff like this and all I can suggest is pray for her…as a follower of hers since 2[0]12 it’s chocking to read this it’s triggering me so much right now [HEART EMOJI].

This comes just a few days after Banks shaved her hair.

Please keep her in your prayers.

