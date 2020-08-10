TSR Positive Images: Meek Mill Attempted To Help Juelz Santana Get An Early Release From Prison

Harlem rapper was able to come home because his prison sentence was completed. However, Meek Mill did offer assistance and they are very appreciative of his efforts, according to a source directly related to the couple.

“Juelz was released after serving his sentence and was due to go to the halfway house. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they released him to his home on an ankle monitor,” the source exclusively explained.

Meek Mill attempted to assist in getting Juelz out a little earlier because of the pandemic but was unable to.

“Meek Mill did however, reach out, when the COVID-19 outbreak first happened back in March, to try to get Juelz home sooner since there was a clause to do so because of Covid,” the source told us.

The source added, “Meek Mill connected Kimbella with his reform lawyer to try to get Juelz released which wasn’t a success because he was due to get released anyway.”

As far as what’s next, we are told Juelz is hoping to link with the Philly rapper and get started with prison reform.

“Yes! Juelz was working on it, while serving his time with some fellow inmates and was waiting for his release to see how Meek Mill and him could collaborate with reform.”

Though Meek’s efforts didn’t get the desired outcome at that moment, it’s good to know that he still offered assistance.

The married couple is very grateful for “Meek Mill for reaching out and connecting” the right people in order “to get Juelz home to his family as soon as possible!”