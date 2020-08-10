Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian Photographed Boarding Kylie Jenner’s Massive Jet Reportedly Worth $72.8M (Exclusive Photos)

Roommates, it looks like Kylie Jenner is trying to give Drake a run for his money when it comes to her luxury jet! This whole conversation is wayyyyy outside of my tax bracket, but I’m just here to deliver the tea! We exclusively obtained photos of Kylie, Khloe and the gang jetting off to an undisclosed location for her 23rd birthday. Needless to say, just like almost everything the Kardashian/Jenner crew do, they left in GRAND fashion. I’m talking $72.8M type of grand!

See photos Below:

A very close source confirmed that Kylie actually bought the jet as a birthday gift to herself. She even got a subtle “N810KJ” stamp on the plane to highlight her birthday August 10th (8/10) and her initials “KJ”. Our source said Tristan Thompson and Khloe attended the festivities together with baby True. Recently the pair have sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted on several occasions together. Something neither of them have confirmed, or denied. I’m sure we’ll see it on the next season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ but I digress. What I DO know is bae-cationing aboard your sister’s jet for her birthday weekend with your babby daddy in matching tie-dye sweatsuits with two other couples… definitely feels like a reconciliation is on the horizon to me!

The focus wasn’t only on Khloe and Tristan, it seems Kylie’s on & off again mansss Travis Scott was also present, despite slipping by paparazzi. Her sister Kourtney and Scott were also there for the birthday extravaganza. There was no word on where Kylie and her crew were headed but she’s been keeping these cite on the ‘gram. She posted a photo of her and baby Stormi getting ready to blow out her birthday candles. See below:

We’ll be sure to keep you on on this birthday tea Roommates! Until then, if you had Kardashian money, y’all dropping $72Ms on a jet or nah?! Let us know!

