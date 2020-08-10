Tracee Ellis Ross Is All Of Us In Hilarious Video Showing Just How Much She Hates Bugs

Roommates, Tracee Ellis Ross recently proved how relatable she is courtesy of a new video montage showing just how much she hates bugs. While she always brings the funny, Tracee Ellis Ross was more hilarious than usual in a video she posted to Instagram compiled of various videos of her freaking out at the sight of bugs.

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of the most engaging and relatable celebrities on social media, largely because she is unafraid to be herself. She kept that trend going with a recent video that hilariously showed that she is definitely not a fan of bugs.

The footage included Tracee being bothered by bugs during an interview, in the middle of filming an Instagram Story, and even as she’s attempting to sit on an exercise machine and get a workout in. “I genuinely, really and seriously do not like bugs,” Tracee wrote in the caption. “They be f**kin up my s**t.”

In other Tracee news, she recently explained why her hair care line Pattern is specifically for the black community and for women to embrace their natural beauty:

“For so many years, there had not been products for women who wanted to wear their hair naturally and didn’t want to put heat on it or hold themselves up to a white standard of beauty. I wanted products that allowed me to take the guessing game out of a great hair day, that nourished and protected my hair, and that felt like they were for me.”

You can also catch Tracee’s latest film “The High Note,” which is streaming now.

