Toshiba officially exits the laptop business

Toshiba officially exited the laptop business last week after quietly selling its remaining 19.1 percent stake in its Dynabook brand to Sharp.
The company sold an 80.1 percent stake of its PC business to Sharp two years ago, and Sharp recently bought the remaining shares in June.
Toshiba released a statement confirming the deal and stated that: “As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp.”
Although Toshiba wasn’t a major name in PCs for quite some time now, this transfer marks the end of a 35-year chapter in its history.
Toshiba is seen as a notable company when it comes to the portable computer space. For instance, its T1100 from 1985 is seen as the first mainstream laptop and set a template for laptops to come.
It’s worth noting that Toshiba is still considered a major name in the computing space through sectors like printing and storage.
Via: Engadget