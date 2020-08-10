The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes Facts

21. Showrunner Steve Blackman wanted Season 2 to feel bigger than Season 1, and he also wanted to “step it up” with the VFX in Season 2.

22. A lot of the Dallas, Texas scenes were shot in northern Ontario.

23. However, they did go to Dallas to film on the Grassy Knoll.

24. Blackman hinted that we just might meet some of the other 43 kids in the next season.

25. Blackman had a goal of keeping episodes 50 minutes (or under) this season because he felt like it was a “digestible” amount of time with other TV show competition out there vying for people’s attention.

26. The dance number in the salon was at first meant to be a choreographed dance, but it changed to Vanya, Allison, and Klaus impromptu dancing last minute in order to fit better with the scene. They got three hours worth of dancing footage!

27. The snow in Episode 10 is real due to a snow storm that unexpectedly came through Toronto, so the snow had to then be written into the fight scene.

28. During that fighting in the snow scene, Emmy slipped, fell, ripped her pants, and twisted her ankle. Thankfully she was okay!

29. And finally, Tom (Luther) pulled his hamstring running in the snow. He is also okay.