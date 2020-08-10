Tevita Pangai Jr set to be hit with monster fine from NRL for COVID-19 breach at barbershop

Brisbane Broncos star Tevita Pangai Jr is set to be slapped with a monster fine from the NRL after breaching the league’s protocols to visit a barbershop.

Pangai Jr is the latest in a long line of NRL players and coaches involved in a COVID-19 breach, after Souths coach Wayne Bennett and Dragons star Paul Vaughan’s breaches last Thursday.

According to Nine’s NRL reporter Danny Weidler, Pangai Jr is set to receive a hefty sanction for his barbershop visit, one that outweighs those handed down to Bennett and Vaughan.

“He’s not going to like what he’s going to hear from his club and also the NRL, because it looks like he’s going to cop a big fine, bigger than Bennett’s,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr is set to pay a hefty price for visiting the barbershop (Getty)

“Most likely around the $30,000 mark, which is quite significant in these times when players are taking pay-cuts and it’s post-tax.

“More than that, the NRL are really keen to make sure players are actually going to pay these fines, there is not going to be some other way of doing it.

“I reckon the Broncos will be happy to see Pangai pay this because they’re right off him for this behaviour.

“The fact that he was supposed to be negotiating with other clubs and now he’s done this, so he’s firmly in the bad books and he’s going to get whacked pretty hard.”

It is likely that Pangai will be hit harder than the NRL’s fellow breachers due to being caught up in a police operation at the barbershop, where up to six members of the Mongols bikie gang were present.

There is no suggestion the Broncos forward has done anything illegal or involved in any illegal activity.

JT roasts the bubble breachers

Pangai Jr has been charged by the NRL’s Integrity Unit with a breach of the league’s COVID-19 protocols and been stood down for two weeks.

The 24-year-old was slammed by NRL legend Johnathan Thurston for his “selfish” actions that put the season in danger.

“The stupidest of all, or could I say most selfish of all, is Tevita Pangai Junior,” Thurston told Wide World of Sports’ JT’s Roast and Toast.

“After already knowing what Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan had done and the punishments that had been handed down to them, he decides to go to the opening of a barbershop and gets caught-out putting not only himself at risk but the Broncos and the game at risk.

“I can’t believe that he’s done that. Now he’s on 14-days isolation and he’s put his team even more under the pump than what they are. So, it’s a very selfish move from Tevita Pangai Junior.”