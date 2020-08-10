Tesla is involved in the development of a smartwatch, but why?

Tesla is involved in the development of a smartwatch, according to a new FCC filling. The questions are, to what degree and why?

Tesla and Xplora Smartwatch

The automaker has been known to branch out of the electric vehicle business, but this is would be quite a new venture for Tesla.

Xplora Technologies, a Norway-based wearable company focusing on smartwatches for kids, has filed an application with the FCC for a new smartwatch and listed Tesla as being involved in the project.

In an application to keep aspects of the project confidential, the company listed “Tesla Motors” in the filling:

The XPLORA Technologies AS, the undersigned, hereby authorizes Mr. Wu Xuewen from Shenzhen BALUN Technology Co., Ltd., to act on the behalf of the XPLORA Technologies AS solely in matters relating to the application for an FCC equipment authorization for FCC ID: 2AVMJX5P including the signing of documents in connection with this Application. Necessary acts carried out by Shenzhen BALUN Technology Co., Ltd. in connection with the Application shall have the same effect as acts of the Tesla Motors, Inc.

The connection was first spotted by My Healthy Apple.

Here’s the authorization letter in full:

Why is Tesla Involved in smartwatch development?

What is unclear is why Tesla would be involved in such a project.

In particular, they are seeking FCC approval for the use of connectivity on their X5 Play/ X5 Play eSIM smartwatches that has been built to track the activities of kids and allow them to send voice messages and pre-defined text messages.

It’s hard to believe that Tesla would get involved in smartwatches for kids, but there could be a few possible explanations.

First off, Tesla might have acquired Xplora Technologies — explaining why it is mentioned in the filling.

It might have acquired the company for its employees, but then it would be strange for them to still apply for FCC approval, which would aim to launch the product in the US.

Therefore, it’s possible that Tesla is actually looking to use the Xplora smartwatch platform.

We have seen that third-party app developers have made Apple Watch apps to control Tesla vehicles using smartwatches.

With Tesla moving to using phones instead of key fobs for Model 3 and Model Y, it’s possible that Tesla is looking to offer a smartwatch as an optional key.

