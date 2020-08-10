Terrence Ross leaves Orlando bubble for medical tests

On Monday afternoon, the Orlando Magic confirmed that guard Terrence Ross exited the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site for medical tests not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ross departed the team after he played in his side’s 122-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Magic added that the 29-year-old won’t be available when Orlando faces the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
Ross is third on the Magic in scoring with 14.7 points per game. It’s unknown if he’ll be available to play versus the Milwaukee Bucks in Orlando’s postseason series.