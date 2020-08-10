Tennessee chancellor suggests Volunteers will play football this year

Also on Monday, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith told ESPN’s Chris Low that he wants to play this season even though he once suffered from blood clots in his lungs and, thus, is considered high-risk for COVID-19.

“It would tick me off to my core if we’re snubbed and that opportunity gets taken away from me to go out there and prove myself,” Smith said. “I’m not knocking any president or chancellor, who absolutely do fabulous jobs, but it would be awesome as players if we could be informed and heard from and quit finding out things about the season possibly being canceled on Twitter and in the media.”

Smith added:

“I want to play. I want to play safely, and that’s the consensus across the sport and all the guys I talk to. We all want to play the game of football that we love. We’re all out here working our butts off in this hot sun and trying to get better at our craft and perfect our craft.

“I hope people see that side of it, and for the season to be in jeopardy like this … is really disappointing.”

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted his support for college football occurring this fall. Meanwhile, Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost defiantly suggested his team could play outside of the Big Ten if the league cancels its planned conference-only football calendar.