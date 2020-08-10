Tencent’s Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed By

Dungeon and Fighter made the announcement on its official WeChat account late on Monday, without saying how long the delay might last. The game, which is based off one of Tencent’s three largest legacy personal computer games, is forecasted by analysts to be one of the Chinese gaming company’s blockbuster releases this year.

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI () – Dungeon and Fighter Mobile, a game that was due to be published by Tencent Holdings (OTC:) on Aug. 12, said its release will be postponed due to upgrades needed for the game’s addiction prevention system.

