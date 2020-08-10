Tekashi 6ix9ine ROBBED Fan On IG Live – Now Facing 15 Years In Prison! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from federal prison just a few weeks ago, and he may be back in prison before the weeks end, MTO News has learned.

Tekashi is being accused of participating in the robbery of a fan – stealing his $1,000 iPhone by force.

It all started, when the man pulled out his phone and began video’ing the snitch rapper. In addition to filming, the fan yelled out disrespectful comments towards Tekashi.

