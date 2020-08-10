Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Called Out On The Streets Of New York City

Now that he is off of house arrest, 6ix9ine has been running around New York City showing social media that he is good in every hood. However, on Sunday he ran into a little mishap when it was out in Harlem, which resulted in his security getting into a little scuffle.

A viral video shows a man shouting out the window of his car at Tekashi as he stands on the sidewalk. After they exchange insults, the man challenges Tekashi to fight him.

The video then skips to the man outside of his vehicle as he screams to get his phone back. He can be seen getting into a tussle with Tekashi’s bodyguards before Tekshai’s car pulls off once and for all.

In Harlem RT @DatPiff: Man confronts 6ix9ine and throws his security guard around in NY. pic.twitter.com/Vxa8lFt382 — Dre (@Dre162) August 10, 2020

As we previously reported, now that he is off of house arrest. Tekashi has been causing a lot of attention while in public. Recently made a visit to a New Jersey mall and the video eventually went viral as he was surrounded by his security.

Prior to that, Tekashi addressed the people that had anything to say about him moving around with a team of security. He said on his Instagram Live, “A lot of people wanna say, why are you always around a whole bunch of security? Why is your favorite rapper dead right now with bullet holes in his face? F*ck is you talking about?”

As videos of the incident in Harlem started to make its rounds on social media, Tekashi laughed it off as he claimed the guy in the video was only looking for clout.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94