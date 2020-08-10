Teen girls ‘enter Queensland’ from COVID-19 hotspot; Australian aged care death rate among worst in the world; Victoria records 19 more deaths, 322 coronavirus cases

The rate of coronavirus deaths in Australia’s aged care homes is among the highest in the world, a royal commission has heard.

From inside her Glen Waverley aged care facility, Merle Mitchell told the royal commission of life in lockdown.

“From the I wake up to the I go to sleep I’m sitting in my own room in my one chair,” she said.

The months of isolation are meant to protect residents.

But instead, commissioners heard Australia now has one of the worst death rates in the world for aged care residents; 68 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths here are in aged care.

And worse, there was no particular plan to prevent it.

“The evidence will reveal neither the Commonwealth Department of Health nor the aged care regulator developed a COVID-19 plan specifically for the aged care sector,” Peter Rozen QC, senior counsel assisting the royal commission, said.

The inquiry heard lessons that should have been learned from Sydney’s Newmarch House, like families left in the dark, have been played out again at St Basil’s aged care home in Fawkner.

“Once again, some families unable to ascertain even whether their loved ones are alive or dead,” Mr Rozen said.

“That this can happen in Australia in 2020 is unacceptable. That it is happening again so soon after Newmarch House is unforgivable.