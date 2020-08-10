Tearful Heather Morris Reflects on Her and Naya Rivera’s Impactful Glee Relationship

Keeping this in mind, Morris then explained she felt a “need to connect” to the fans and acknowledged how many of them are feeling “very lost and very far away from what happened,” as well as “maybe a little bit confused.”

“And that’s completely normal,” she noted while tearing up. “But I felt like I owed it to you guys because I think the fans were such a huge impact on our storyline. And, I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany’s relationship. Because without you guys, it never would have existed. You guys helped create something for the writers and for Naya and I that made an impact that will last a lifetime and beyond that.”

In addition, she thanked her followers and fans for their love and support. “I want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody,” Morris added. “And I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time. I think maybe a lot of you feel very far away. I’m hoping that this message might help you feel a little closer.”

Morris then shared that something that’s helped her is to write a letter to Rivera and talk out loud to her. “And so I hope that helps,” she concluded. “But I really just wanted to connect to you guys and tell you how much I love you guys and I appreciate all of you. That’s it. That’s all we got—besides my tears.”