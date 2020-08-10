Taylor Swift Remains Atop Billboard 200 With ‘Folklore’ for Second Week in a Row

YouTube

Keeping Pop Smoke from reclaiming the top spot, the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker adds another 135,000 equivalent album units in sales to maintain her No. 1 position in the album chart.

Taylor Swift has landed a second week at the top of the U.S. albums chart as “Folklore” keeps late rapper Pop Smoke from reclaiming the top spot on the Billboard 200.

The singer debuted at number one a week ago with the biggest sales week of the year (846,000), and she has added another 135,000 equivalent album units to stay there, as Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” climbs from four to two.

Juice WRLD‘s posthumous “Legends Never Die” stays put at three, while the original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton: An American Musical” rises to four, and Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” completes the new top five.

