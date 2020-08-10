Home Entertainment Taylor Swift Folklore Funny Tiktoks And Tweets

Taylor Swift Folklore Funny Tiktoks And Tweets

“Saturday plans: wine and Folklore.”

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift dropped a brand-new album, Folklore, and the vibes are *immaculate*.

The album includes 16 new songs with lyrics about a bunch of new characters, stories, and ~hidden meanings~. So it only makes sense that people are theorizing and joking about it.

Now, two weeks after the album’s release, I give you 50 of the *best* Folklore jokes — imho, of course:

4.

when inez reynolds grows up and listens to betty and hears her parent’s extremely famous friend singing about how she’s a gossiping bitch who makes shit up and can’t be trusted


22.

if taylor swift can write a song based on a netflix movie then netflix can make a movie based on the august/betty/cardigan love triangle

24.

the folklore aesthetic has strong vibes of someone who was very active on 2010 tumblr and now has an adult job but still goes to ao3 to read fics titled in all lowercase letters at 1am

32.

i don’t know how to explain this but folklore is simultaneously unlike anything taylor has ever done while also being the most taylor thing she’s ever done in her life

36.

folklore really is for the bitches that lie awake at night stressing and wondering over what they could’ve done differently in their life

38.

I have been studying folklore’s lyrics ever since it came out just so I can understand better what I’m crying about,

42.

1989 is for bitches who want to move to new york and folklore is for bitches who want to move to europe

48.

By the way to those asking.. I like Betty the best off Folklore.. 3 reasons. It’s pretty country, it’s my dogs name. AND it drops the F bomb. Triple threat..

