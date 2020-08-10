Taiwan says Chinese fighters approached Taiwan, were tracked by missiles By

TAIPEI () – Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday morning before being “driven out” by Taiwan’s air force, the island’s defence ministry said.
The Chinese fighters were also tracked by Taiwan’s land-based anti-aircraft missiles, the ministry said, citing the air force.
The incident took place on the first full day of a high profile visit to Taiwan by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, which China has condemned. China views Taiwan as its own territory, with no right to state-to-state ties.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.