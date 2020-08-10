Sydney surfer pulled from rough surf dies in hospital as state battered by winds, rain

A surfer has died after he was dragged under a submerged stormwater pipe in huge swells during Sydney’s dangerous weather.

The man, 44, was seen by witnesses struggling in rough surf at Collaroy Beach about 12.40pm.

Carol Chaffer and son 12-year-old son Sam, both off-duty volunteer lifesavers at the nearby Collaroy Surf Life Saving Club, spotted the man in distress and rushed to help despite the perilous conditions.

A Sydney surfer seen paddling into hazardous surf off Collaroy Beach has died in hospital after becoming trapped under a stormwater drain. (Supplied)

Emergency teams attend to the injured surfer at Sydney’s Collaroy Beach. ()

“We were down the other end of the beach and my son said, ‘mum he’s gone under the pipe’, so we came down and eventually he popped out the other side of the pipe,” Ms Chaffer told .

“Then two people jumped down and grabbed him, we pulled him out and started CPR.”

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene to help with the CPR effort and the man was transported to Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

The surfer was rescued after being sucked underneath a submerged storm water drain. ()

Surf Life Saving NSW praised Ms Chaffer and Sam for their efforts to try to save the man’s life.

“Both Carol and Sam epitomise who and what our lifesavers are, no matter whether they are on patrol between the red and yellow flags or off duty,” Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said.

The surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near this storm water drain at Collaroy Beach, in Sydney’s north. ()

“We are incredibly proud of their actions, as we are thoughtful for the family of this young man.”

A hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast for today and tomorrow.

State battered by hazardous weather

The man’s death comes as large parts of NSW were today smashed by dangerous wind gusts that flipped cars, toppled trees and a rain deluge sparked some of areas’ worst flooding in decades.

Ferry services between Sydney Harbour and Manly beach were cancelled early for fear the huge swells out of the city’s headlands would be too risky.

A woman walks through the charred debris of the Black Summer bushfires which have been washed onto the beach after the Shoalhaven River flooded. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Getty)

A boat, believed to have been ripped from it’s moorings during heavy flooding, is seen of the beach at Shoalhaven. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Getty)

Winds along the state’s coast were so fierce, a natural waterfall stream was blasted back up a cliff face in the Royal National Park in a visually striking phenomena.

In Woronora, in Sydney’s south, a caravan was picked up off the ground by the winds and flipped onto a giant fallen gum tree.

Across the city the wild weather caused havoc, with units evacuated in Blacktown, roads blocked in Caringbah and a southern suburbs train line shut down after a tree fell onto the tracks last night.

An SES crew carries their boat from the flood waters that have partially submerged Bolong road at Shoalhaven Heads. Photo: Kate Geraghty/SMH. (Kate Geraghty)

In Oatley, Ben Sia’s 74-year-old father was lucky to escape his home alive after an enormous tree toppled onto the property.

SES officers today were forced to use a crane, ropes and pulleys to move the tree away from the home.

On the state’s south coast, another weather threat currently poses major risks for residents. In Nowra, the worst flooding in three decades is tonight still unfolding.

Residents Greg and Amanda Soper told they woke today to a bedroom full of water.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts across New South Wales, with flood warnings issued for towns along the Shoalhaven River. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Getty)

“(It was) ankle-deep within about five minutes. It was over my knees and we thought we were in a bit of trouble,” Mrs Soper said.

Residents in Moruya who were last night ordered to flee their homes are tonight in the clear after the town’s rising river, which was expected to peak at 2.9 metres, eased and the threat downgraded.

State Emercency Workers are seen at the edge of the flooded Shoalhaven River in Nowra, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Getty)

The NSW SES has said it had received 1600 calls for help since Friday evening, with about 700 of those on the South Coast and 550 in Greater Sydney.Electricity provider, Endeavour Energy, said its crews are tonight trying to restore power for about 1000 homes and businesses.