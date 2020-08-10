St Kilda coach Brett Ratten pleads team to utilise star recruit Brad Hill more after Geelong thumping

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has implored his side to use big-money recruit Bradley Hill more after the star winger’s quiet outing in a 59-point loss to Geelong.

Despite coming into the match as one of the form sides in the competition, St Kilda was thoroughly out classed by the Cats, who ran out 14. 9. (93) to 4. 10. (34) winners at the Gabba.

Since his off-season trade, Hill hasn’t quite hit the heights expected of a player who is said to be earning north of $900,000 per season, and was quiet once again with just seven disposals.

However, while Hill was criticised for his performance by the likes of Leigh Matthews, who suggested he should “report in sick” to the Saints’ game review, Ratten turned the heat up on Hill’s teammates instead.

Bradley Hill finished with just seven disposals in the 59-point loss to Geelong at the Gabba (Getty)

“Maybe if we give it to him a little bit more when he’s free,” he said when asked how he could get Hill more involved.

“So when he’s out in the open or has 10-20 metres on his opponent, maybe give him the ball.

“There’s times there where he should get the ball and we’re scratching our head saying, ‘Why won’t we give it to him?’.

“He worked to some good parts of the ground and we didn’t give him the footy, so I think we played a part in that tonight. Then in the third quarter, it went a bit over the top and we tried to give it to him all the time.

Brett Ratten wants to see Hill’s teammates use him as a weapon more often when he’s in open space (Getty)

“So there’s a balance there, he’s trying to find a connection with the group and still growing that, but there’s times there where he should just get the footy and he didn’t get it.”

Ratten was also adamant that Hill’s true work around the ground was not fully reflected in his disposal numbers.

“You look at his GPS over the last few weeks, I don’t know what the result was tonight, but he is running at high speed for 4-500 metres more than any other player on the ground,” he said.

“He’s working extremely hard and the connection piece, we’ll just keep pushing, but I think we can give him the ball a little bit more, especially the obvious ones when he’s completely out.”

Tom Hawkins and Gary Rohan wreaked havoc up forward for Geelong, kicking a combined goals (Getty)

Hill was one of many Saints who were well below their best, as Geelong ran riot after a tightly-contested opening quarter.

After going in at the quarter-time break trailing the Cats by three points, St Kilda was outscored by seven goals in the next two quarters, failing to score a single goal in the second half of the match.

Geelong’s charge was led by its experienced campaigners, with Tom Hawkins kicking five goals, while explosive forward Gary Rohan added four majors.

The result means Geelong leapfrog St Kilda on the ladder to jump to third spot with 28 points and a percentage of 130.7, while St Kilda drop to fifth courtesy of their percentage of 111.6.