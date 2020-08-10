SpongeBob’s Patrick Star Is Getting His Own Late-Night Talk Show

One of TV’s most famed sidekicks is about to be a sidekick no more: reports that SpongeBob SquarePants is giving SpongeBob’s bestie Patrick Star his own series.

The Patrick Star Show, animated like its predecessor, will be a late-night talk show in the vein of The Larry Sanders Show, with longtime Patrick voice Bill Fagerbakke continuing to play the character. Revolving around Patrick and his family, The Patrick Star Show, is also said to include new characters, with SpongeBob cast members making appearances occasionally.

SpongeBob SquarePants Prequel Spin-Off Kamp Koral Premieres This Summer

The Patrick Star Show isn’t the only SpongeBob spin-off in the works; in 2019, Nickelodeon announced it was preparing Kamp Koral, an animated prequel series that centers on a 10-year-old version of the ocean-dweller as he heads off to summer camp to spend time with his friends building campfires, catching jellyfish, and other underwater activities. That series has since moved to CBS All Access.

SpongeBob SquarePants is available to stream on CBS All Access and Amazon Prime Video.

Photo: Nickelodeon