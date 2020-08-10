SPD leaders propose German FinMin as chancellor candidate: tweet By

© . German parliament’s financial committee about the Wirecard case in Berlin
BERLIN () – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he had been proposed by his Social Democrat party’s leadership as their candidate to for Chancellor at next year’s elections, when current conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s fourth and final term ends.
“Now it’s out,” Scholz said https:// on Twitter. “I look forward to a fun, fair and successful election campaign.”
