Siddharth Pithani arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office

The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise took a new twist when the late actor’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar. The allegations also included that of money laundering among several others. Now, to probe those charges the enforcement directorate has been involved in the investigations. They so far have questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rhea’s former manager Shruti Modi. Now, they’ve called up Sushant’s close friend Siddharth Pithani for questioning.

Siddharth Pithani was summoned hours after Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showmik Chakraborty were asked to arrive at the ED office in Mumbai today. According to reports, the ED has asked Rhea to present details regarding her income tax returns, movable and immovable properties, businesses, and companies in which she and her family members are stakeholders.

