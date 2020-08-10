Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Sunday Binge has Got us Drooling

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s hourglass figure is something almost everyone admires her for. Her dancing skills, fitness videos and more have also grabbed a lot of attention. But one thing her fans wait for every week is to get a glimpse of the actress’ Sunday binge.

Shilpa has a ritual of binging on her favourite food that she stays away from the whole week on Sunday and yesterday the actress took to Instagram to reveal that this weekend she enjoyed having yummy vada pavs and kanda bajiyas that were made at home.

With monsoons being at their peak in Mumbai, some fried food definitely comes in handy to enjoy the weather further. Don’t you guys agree?