Serena Williams Supplies Underserved Schools With 4 Million Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The former No. 1 in women’s tennis teams up with Bella and Canvas apparel, the National School Board Association and Scholastic to help students stay safe when they go back to schools in the fall.

Tennis ace Serena Williams is helping students stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic by donating over four million protective face masks.

The 38-year-old has partnered with Bella + Canvas, the National School Board Association, and Scholastic to supply the coverings to 115,000 underserved schools across the U.S.

“Getting back to school this fall means having #masksforkids to wear,” Serena wrote on Instagram. “I’m teaming up with @bellacanvas, the National School Board Association and @scholasticinc to donate 4.25 million masks to underserved schools and provide educational materials about masks to 54 million students and all 115,00 schools in the United States.”

“Through the #MasksForKids program, schools can access affordable masks and educational materials, quickly,” Serena continued. “In addition to donating 4.25 million masks, another mask will be donated for each one purchased by the schools.”

“I’m grateful to be able to help educate our schools about this resource, and to be given the opportunity to serve so many students.”

The star is one of many celebrities, including Post Malone, Sandra Bullock, Jay-Z and Meek Mill, who have been donating personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.