Sebastian Vettel’s damming message for struggling Ferrari team

Sebastian Vettel has openly voiced his criticism at his Ferrari team, after yet another disastrous race at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Vettel started in 11th spot but things went south straight away, with the Ferrari driver spinning at the first corner and dropping to last place.

From there he made steady, if unspectacular, progress through the field, before pitting for new tyres.

It was that move that upset the four-time world champion, who complained that the team had called him into the pits at the wrong time, meaning he re-joined in traffic.

“It is in the gap that we didn’t like,” he said on the team radio.

“We spoke about it this morning. I’ll hang in there, but you know you’ve messed up”.

It was another disappointing race for Vettel, who is leaving the team at the end of the season. After finishing 10th at the British Grand Prix last week, this weekend he came home 12th.

Sebastian Vettel (Twitter)

He’s now dropped to 13th in the world championship, his 10 points less than a quarter of the 45 accumulated by his teammate Charles Leclerc, who is fourth in the title race.

“We spoke this morning and said there was no point pitting knowing that we will run into traffic – and that’s exactly what we did,” Vettel said after the race.

“We went also onto a hard tyre, which we then only had on for ten laps, probably not even that, so it didn’t make any sense.

Sebastian Vettel in action for Ferrari. (Getty)

“I mean why would you put the hard for ten laps and put the medium for 20 laps? So I was running out of tyres towards the end, so we spoke about exactly that.”

It’s a similar situation to the way he was blown away by Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull in 2014, and right now it’s hard to see how Vettel can turn it around.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked how he could close the gap to his teammate.

“I guess something is there that I’m missing so I’m not sure what it is. Nevertheless I try to get out of bed and do as best as I can. Today we could have been higher up.

“For my side with the spin I’m not sure what happened there, also with strategy we could have recovered better. The main difference is we don’t have clean races from where we start. He [Leclerc] had a couple of clean races so far so.”