Scam Allegations Against Christian Entrepreneur Dana Chanel Pick Up Steam-One Of Her Alleged Scams Was Recently Shut Down

Christian entrepreneur Dana Chanel and her husband Prince Donnell have seen their businesses boom over the years. But as their success grew, so did the accusations of scamming.

Most recently, a page organized to expose the couple alleges thousands of people, many of whom are Black entrepreneurs themselves, have been victims of their scams along with testimonials to back up those claims.

In addition to the creation of a Change.org campaign aimed at the Federal Trade Commission, calling on the agency to shut Dana Chanel down, the organizers of the page have also revealed that legal action has been taken against the couple.

While Dana Chanel has denied the allegations and has welcomed any alleged evidence against her to be brought to court, it seems the organizers of the page have already worked to shut one of her alleged scams down. SWIPE for receipts.

