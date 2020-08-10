Satish Shah Reveals How he Defeated COVID-19

Satish Shah is known for his comic timing and the actor has some memorable performances attached to his name. He recently revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but is now free of the virus. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and took to twitter to thank the staff of the place who helped him recover well. He wrote”#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all.” When someone asked him, ‘What had happened Satish?’, the actor replied, “COVID n I defeated it with all u wonderful peoples best wishes.”

Talking to a news agency about his health and experience of dealing with COVID-19, he said, “I am absolutely well now. As per protocol, I have to quarantine myself till August 11. I had developed a fever which I suppressed by taking medicines. But then I was asked to get myself tested and the result turned out to be positive. I got admitted to the hospital immediately. I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of. You should not panic about COVID-19. It only creates complications if you have some health issues. In my case, it was mainly the age factor which made me cautious. But I am fine now by God’s grace and would want people to remain positive.” We are glad the actor is not fit and fine.