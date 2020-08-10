Sara Ali Khan enjoys a dip in the pool during her holiday

Sara Ali Khan recently took off for a quarantine getaway to Goa along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and mother Amirta Singh. In the last few weeks, we’ve often got glimpses of what Sara and her brother have been upto. From chilling by the beach to cycling in the rain, the brother – sister duo clearly seem to be having a blast.

Sara took to social media today and shared another glimpse from her holiday. The actress posted a video in which she’s enjoying a swim in the pool. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan decided to enjoy some of Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar’s tunes during her swim. Take a look at the video below.











Now, that is how you deal with Monday blues!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Coolie No. 1 lined up for release. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and features Varun Dhawan in lead along with Sara. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.