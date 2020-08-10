Ryan James signs with Canberra Raiders on two-year deal

The Raiders have added another star forward to their roster for the 2021 season, with the club confirming they’ve signed Ryan James on a two-year deal.

Once touted for NSW Origin honours, the Titans big man has had an injury-interrupted last few years with the Gold Coast and at 29 he has decided on a move to a club firmly entrenched in a premiership window.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of heading to Canberra and working with Ricky Stuart and the Raiders squad,” James said.

Ryan James (Getty)

“The Titans have been a wonderful club for me, and I’ll be forever grateful for what they’ve done for my career.”

James has played 144 matches for the Titans, represented the Indigenous All Stars five times and Country Origin twice.

He’ll join a forward pack that already includes topline stars Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine, Elliott Whitehead and newly signed Kiwis Test star Corey Harawira-Naera.

It’s a huge boost for a side that will be without departing English star John Bateman next season.

“We know what Ryan can bring to our club with his football and leadership,” Raiders recruitment and high-performance director Peter Mulholland said.

“He’s a tremendous talent who leads by example on and off the field and we believe he will be a valuable addition to our forward pack, particularly for some of our up and coming players.”

