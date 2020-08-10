‘Rogue One’ Prequel: Adria Arjona Cast in Disney Plus Star Wars Series

The Rogue One prequel series is expanding its ensemble: Adria Arjona (Good Omens, True Detective) will star opposite Diego Luna in Disney+’s Star Wars offshoot, our sister site reports.

The untitled spy thriller focuses on Luna’s rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion, while exploring tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) will serve as showrunner, with the film’s co-writer Tony Gilroy set to write the pilot in addition to directing multiple episodes.

The cast also includes Alan Tudyk, Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough. No details are currently available about Arjona’s character.

* Christopher Eccleston will reprise his Doctor Who role as the Ninth Doctor in a 12-episode audio series to be released in May, our sister site Variety reports.

* Nickelodeon is nearing a deal for the SpongeBob SquarePants animated spinoff The Patrick Star Show, in which SpongeBob’s best friend (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) hosts his own late-night talk show, per .

* An adaptation of the Goldie Taylor novel Paper Gods is in development at ABC, with Nia Long (Empire) set to star and serve as EP. Sony Pictures Television and John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. will produce.

* Judd Apatow will direct a two-part HBO documentary about the legendary comedian George Carlin, who died in 2008.

* The three studios of Disney Television Studios are being rebranded with new names, logos and motion end cards: 20th Century Fox Television becomes 20th Television; ABC Studios and ABC Signature become ABC Signature; and Fox 21 Television Studios will be renamed Touchstone Television.

