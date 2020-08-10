Robin Williams’ Daughter Roasts Eric Trump for Sharing Video of Late Father Mocking Joe Biden

WENN/Instagram

Zelda Williams fires back at Donald Trump’s son just weeks after she celebrated her actor/comedian father’s birthday by donating to homeless shelters in his honor.

Robin Williams‘ daughter Zelda Williams has slammed U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s son Eric Trump after he posted a video on Twitter of her late father.

The 36-year-old son of the President shared the clip to mock former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, prompting 31-year-old actress/director Zelda to clap back.

“We still have great comedy out there, there’s always rambling Joe Biden, what the f**k,” Robin said in the clip from a comedy show back in 2009. “Joe says s**t that even people with turrets go, ‘No. What is going on?’.”

Two days after Eric shared the video, Zelda fired back at him on Twitter, writing: “While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’.

“Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can,” she signed off the message.

Zelda’s posts come just weeks after she celebrated Robin’s birthday by donating to homeless shelters in his honour.

The late actor/comic died by suicide in August, 2014 at the age of 63, after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia – a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control.

His hidden battle with the disease will be uncovered in the documentary “Robin’s Wish“, directed by Tylor Norwood, which also features interviews with the icon’s collaborators and will be released digitally on September 1.