Robert Pattinson Got Caught Lying About ‘The Batman’ Audition by ‘Tenet’ Director

The former ‘Twilight Saga’ star recalls trying to keep him being in the run to replace Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader a secret from Christopher Nolan while filming their new movie together.

Robert Pattinson threw filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s famous secrecy back at him after landing an audition for “The Batman” while filming new movie “Tenet“.

Nolan is well-known for keeping plot and casting details for his films close to his chest, and when his new leading man found out he was in the running to replace Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader, he decided to lie about the role.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies, and then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff,” Robert tells The Irish Times. “So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test. I said I had a family emergency.”

“As soon as I said, ‘It’s a family emergency’, he said, ‘You’re doing ‘The Batman’ audition, aren’t you?’.”

Pattinson’s new movie is now set to be released later this month, while filming on “The Batman” is set to recommence next month after the project was put on ice due to the COVID crisis. It will hit cinemas in October, 2021.

Nolan also has a history with the DC Comics superhero – he directed “The Dark Knight” trilogy with Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne and his batty alter ego.