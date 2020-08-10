Rigged? Rangers ball blooper at NHL Draft lottery leads to conspiracy theories, jokes

Home Sports Rigged? Rangers ball blooper at NHL Draft lottery leads to conspiracy theories,...

The second phase of the NHL’s draft lottery took place on Monday night, with the Rangers ping-ponging their way to the No. 1 overall pick.

The lottery was already considered controversial as the Rangers — who played in the qualifying round of the NHL playoffs — likely nabbed phenom Alexis Lafreniere with the top overall pick. The conspiracy theories were ramped up when the Original Six squad’s ball got selected.

They may not have hit the levels of Sidney Crosby-to-Pittsburgh from back in 2005, nor the New York Knicks’ “frozen envelope” fiasco of 1985, but they were quality.

MORE: Who is Alexis Lafreniere? Canadian forward consensus first-overall pick in 2020 NHL draft

First off, the guy dropping the balls into the machine did the Rangers’ a little too quickly before commissioner Gary Bettman could verify the logo. He had to pull it back out.

Twitter then of course weighed in on the weight of the ball, the paint — everything, really — regarding the Rangers getting the franchise’s first-ever No. 1 overall spot since the universal draft was adopted in 1969. Here’s a strong sampling, including a tweet from the one and only Roberto Luongo:

