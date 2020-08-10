Rick Ross To Terry Crews: You’re Either Running With Us Or Running From Us!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rick Ross is not going easy on actor Terry Crews, and spoke to Billboard about his decision to diss Crews on his new track, “Pinned to the Cross.” 

The single was previewed during his Verzuz battle with 2 Chainz last Thursday night.

“Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought,” Ross raps. 

