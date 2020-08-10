Rick Ross To Terry Crews: You’re Either Running With Us Or Running From Us!!

Rick Ross is not going easy on actor Terry Crews, and spoke to Billboard about his decision to diss Crews on his new track, “Pinned to the Cross.”

The single was previewed during his Verzuz battle with 2 Chainz last Thursday night.

“Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought,” Ross raps.

Crews has made headlines over recent months speaking out against the Black Live Matter and expressing fear of what he refers to as “Black supremacy.”

“When sh*t goes down, ain’t no time to explain yourself. You’re either running with us or running from us. That’s what it’s all about,” Ross tells Billboard. “It gotta be obvious. Him tiptoeing and moving the way he moves, I’m bringing it to light, and he can take it however he wanna take it, but I ain’t f*cking with him.”

Crews did not seem to mind being dissed in the track. When a fan asked him how he felt about the song, he simply replied: ‘FAMOUS.”