Rick Ross On Kanye West: I’m Waiting On His Call!!

Rick Ross is withholding judgment over Kanye West’s recent antics but says he’s waiting for the rapper to reach out to him again after he missed a recent call from the presidential hopeful.

“He had somebody reach out to me last week. I slept through the phone call,” he told Billboard. “I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on. I haven’t really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that sh*t inaccurate. So I’m gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I’m up to catch that motherf*cka and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good.” 

