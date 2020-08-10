Rick Ross On Kanye West: I’m Waiting On His Call!!

Rick Ross is withholding judgment over Kanye West’s recent antics but says he’s waiting for the rapper to reach out to him again after he missed a recent call from the presidential hopeful.

“He had somebody reach out to me last week. I slept through the phone call,” he told Billboard. “I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on. I haven’t really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that sh*t inaccurate. So I’m gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I’m up to catch that motherf*cka and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good.”

West is trying to run for president, but it’s been confirmed that he is working with GOP members who are also reportedly working on Trump’s campaign.