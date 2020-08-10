Rick Ross Invites Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service On His Luxurious Lawn

Rick Ross has been quite vocal about his relationship with Kanye West, and now he has another idea of how they can merge their talents even further! Rick has officially invited Ye to host one of his Sunday Service’s on his lawn.

It’s been a minute since Kanye has hosted one of his famous services, but the gatherings have garnered national attention, with celebrities traveling from across the world to attend. Kanye has been struggling with his mental health lately, but what better way to ground yourself than through God?

Rick Ross proposed the idea via Twitter, where he said, “Tell Ye to have Sunday Service on my lawn.” If y’all haven’t seen Rick’s lawn, just know that it is quite luxurious and the acres of land go on and on and ON.

Rick recently spoke about some of Ye’s recent behavior, and says he is willing to hear Kanye out about what might be going on with him. While speaking with E Bro, Rick says thats courtesy he would not extend to Terry Crews, who has also expressed some questionable opinions regarding black people and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Would y’all be here for a Kanye and Rick Ross collar for a Sunday Service, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

