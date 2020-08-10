Report: Big Ten to cancel 2020 season due to coronavirus fears

It appears the Big Ten Conference won’t play football in 2020.

Sources told Orion Sang, David Jesse, Chris Solari and Chris Thomas of the Detroit Free Press that the conference’s presidents have voted to cancel the fall football season due to coronavirus concerns.

A formal announcement reportedly is expected to come on Tuesday.

The Big Ten becomes the first Power 5 conference to opt against playing the 2020 football season. The conference reportedly is trying to coordinate the announcement with other conferences.

The news comes after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields pushed for a college football players’ union and stated they wanted to play the 2020 campaign despite COVID-19.

The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to postpone all fall athletics on Saturday.