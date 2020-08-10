Regulus Announces Participation at Virtual Investor Day

Hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus”or the “Company”, REG TSX.V) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Virtual Investor Day (“VID”) to be held on August 11-12, 2020.

Mr. John Black, CEO and Director of Regulus Resources will be hosting a 30-minute interactive presentation on August 12 at 12:30 pm ET which will be followed by a live Q,amp;A. To participate, please register here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=irincpr .

For Further Information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.

John E. Black

CEO / Director

Phone: +1 303 618-7797 mobile

+1 720 514-9036 office

Email: [email protected]

About VID:

VID, hosted by FTMIG and IR.INC and sponsored by Noble Capital Markets, is a two-day invitation only event which features nine different resource-focused public companies. VID is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q,amp;A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To find out more about VID, please click the link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=irincpr

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements regarding Regulus, including management’s assessment of future plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Regulus’ control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Regulus expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the AntaKori project described herein, the completion of the anticipated drilling program, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate and management’s assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Regulus’ control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Regulus believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Regulus does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.