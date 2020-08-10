Recently Cut NFL Player Derrius Guice Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend Unconscious Then Crying After

Following reports that Washington Football Team cut Derrius Guice after a recent domestic violence-related arrest, new details have emerged as to what allegedly happened between Guice and his girlfriend.

The 23-year-old running back was arrested in Virginia for alleged domestic violence related to three separate instances in which his girlfriend listed out allegations of abuse. He was subsequently cut from the team following his arrest.

Of the most shocking of the details, court docs obtained by TMZ revealed Guice’s girlfriend told cops during a March incident that Guice allegedly strangled her until she became unconscious and when she woke up, she says he was crying right next to her and tapping her.

The woman told cops Guice also pushed her and pulled her hair more than once that same day but it wasn’t until she left the house to catch a flight that she realized she was badly bruised upon looking at herself in an airport mirror. She said she took photos of the injuries and submitted them to police.

She also detailed incidents that happened on Valentine’s Day, when she alleges Guice pushed her to the ground, and in April when she accused Guice of pushing her to the ground again, causing injuries to her body, and throwing her cell phone into the street, causing it to shatter.

Guice was arrested Friday following an investigation and is now facing multiple serious charges including assault and battery, felony strangulation and destruction of property. He was released on bond the same day and then later cut by the Washington Football Team.

If Guice is convicted on the felony, he faces up to 5 years in prison. We’ll keep you posted on any updates, Roommates.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

