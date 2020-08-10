Recent Study Shows Weed Is Bad For Your Heart!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

A recent study has reportedly shown that weed (marijuana) is really bad for your heart.

“The American Heart Association recommends that people not smoke or vape any substance, including cannabis products, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels,” said Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, the deputy chief science and medical officer for the American Heart Association, in a statement.

